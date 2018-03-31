You Have 48hrs To Withdraw Your Statement Or Else - Secondus Tells Lai Mohammed

Published:





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has given the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed 48 hours to withdraw his statement against him or face litigation.



A statement by his Spokesperson, Mr. Ike Abonyi in Abuja on Saturday, said that Secondus made the demand through a letter written to the minister by his lawyer, Mr. Emeka Etiaba (SAN).



Mohammed had alleged that the party chairman collected N200 m from the office of the National Security Adviser in 2015.

But in the letter with reference number EESE& C /1 / 31 / 03 /18 dated March 31, 2018 addressed to the minister, the party chairman also demanded for retraction, apology and payment of N1. 5 b as damages.

The lawyer alleged that the said publication“has damaged the image of Secondus as he has been humiliated, castigated and vilified by many as a result of the falsehood published by the minister.”



The letter asked Mohammad to note that if he fails to meet the demand after 48 hours, ”We shall within 72 hours from today , proceed to a court of competent jurisdiction to ventilate our clients right under the law and shall further seek the protection of the court against you.”

