You Are Animals - Buharis Aide Slam Nigerians Over Naomi Campbell

Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital/New Media has labelled some Nigerians “animals” over comments on super model Naomi Campbell. Campbell had on Thursday took a snapshot with Buhari during the launch of the Eko Atlantic City.

This had sparked rage on social media where most Nigerians described the development as a desperate attempt by the Buhari administration to score cheap political points. However, Ogunlesi in a tweet, described some Nigerians as animals.“Naomi Campbell met Nelson Mandela more than once. He hugged her, called her his ‘honourary granddaughter,” the aide tweeted.

"She visits Nigeria for a fashion festival and meets President @MBuhari, and some of you animals are slandering her. YOU’RE RAVING MAD WITH NOBODY TO TELL YOU.

"Synonyms for ‘animal’ include brute, beast, monster, savage, devil, demon, fiend, villain, barbarian, ogre, according to the Oxford Dictionary.”

Ogunlesi on Saturday, however, rendered an apology.

He tweeted: “I’d like to clarify. I would NEVER describe/think of Nigerians, or those who disagree with me, as animals.

"My comment specific to those who thought it appropriate to denigrate/“slander” Naomi Campbell.“Tweet should have been worded clearer & less provocatively. Lesson learnt.”

