Yahaya Bello Reverses Self,Recalls Sacked Commissioners

Published:

There was confusion in Kogi State on Sunday as Governor Yahaya Bello ordered the dissolution of his cabinet but quickly reversed the order just before the news filtered out.



Sources close to the State Executive Committee meeting held on Sunday said the governor had ordered all commissioners and all the 21 local government administrators to hand over keys to their official cars to the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folasade Arike Ayoade.



Sources close to the cabinet meeting held behind closed door on Sunday told our correspondent that the dissolution might not be unconnected with the arms importation last Thursday.



The governor was said to be furious with his cabinet members whom he accused of leaking the information about the arms importation.



However, just 10 minutes after the pronouncement, the Governor reversed his order, demanding “better performance and better relationship” with the state government.



Responding to inquiry about the development, the Director General, media and publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed that the governor had reversed his order of dissolution and asked them to return to their position.



It was also gathered that the reversal might be at the instance of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Edward Onoja, who reportedly prevailed on Bello not to toe that line.



Onoja, said to be a very powerful and influential member of the governor s kitchen cabinet, was quoted as arguing against the dissolution, especially as the governor would need them for the realisation of his s 2019 re-election bid.



“He told the governor that it would be difficult to build a new set of loyalists that will be used for campaign,” our source said.

Share This