Yahaya Bello Plotting To Introduce State Police – Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state of planning to introduce state police “through the back door.” Speaking on Wednesday, the outspoken lawmaker claimed that the vigilante service law that was signed by Bello is an affront to the constitution. orce (NPF). Melaye said: “I bring to the senate a plan, action of Kogi state government to introduce state police through the back door.





“This morning I bring to the senate a law passed by Kogi and signed into law by the governor that talks about the establishment service. Mr President I heard that it is a law of the government and when I went through this law, this law is in conflict with the constitution of Nigeria. This alters the law of the Nigerian police as stipulated in section 214 of the constitution.





“It is a fact that state can make laws through the state house of assembly. But the law they make must not be in conflict with the constitution. I seek your indulgence to read a section of the law passed by Kogi state government it reads: ‘The vigilante group will be involved in the prevention and detection of crimes, apprehension of criminals, preserving law and order, protection of lives and properties and will assist other paramilitary agencies in the discharge of their duty





“The affront to the constitution is in section 15 of that law ‘that this service can carry dane guns and other light that is commensurate with their duties’.” The senator disclosed that this was how the Maitatsine crisis started in Kano state.





