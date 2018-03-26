Woman Dies After Five Days Marathon Sex With 60yr Old Man In Lagos

Published:

Homicide detectives attached to Ilemba Hausa Police Station, Lagos State, have launched investigation into the death of Mrs. Joy Vincent, who died after an alleged marathon sex with her lover, Mr. Stephen Uwa, 60, at the Isashi area of the metropolis on Thursday. The police have arrested Uwa and some of his friends for questioning.





The suspect was said to have dragged his lover’s body back to her apartment, abandoned it after she died in his home. Uwa claimed he made love to the woman from Sunday till Thursday before she gave up the ghost. It was learnt that Vincent visited Uwa in his apartment at No. 8, Adeniji Street, Isashi on March 18.





She later died in his apartment after an alleged marathon sex with Uwa. Uwa, to avoid being accused of killing Vincent, took the body back to her apartment at Oshija Arigba Street, Zone Five, Imude area on March 22, arbout 11a.m. He carefully placed her on the bed as if she was sleeping and bolted. According to police preliminary investigations, on that fateful Thursday morning, Uwa, alongside three unknown persons came in a vehicle and parked in front of the house of the deceased.





A neighbour, who sells grocery in the next building, sighted them and told Uwa that Vincent was not at home. The neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The boyfriend requested that the last son of his lover, Ikechukwu, be called to return from school. As soon as Ikechukwu came back, the suspect collected the door key to their room from him and asked the boy to call his aunt who lives a few blocks away from their house.” Vincent’s first son, Chuks, said: “I wasn’t at home when it happened, but Ikechukwu said that Uwa came into the house with a car in the company of a man and two other women.





When they drove into the compound, one of our neighbours told them that nobody was at home. He then requested that they call my younger brother, Ikechukwu, whose school is not far from our house. “When Ikechukwu brought the key, Uwa told him that my mother was sick and requested for the door key. Ikechukwu collected the key from our neighbour and gave it to Uwa.





He told Ikechukwu to go and call Aunty Esther, who lives at Alafia Street. Before my brother and Aunty Esther could come back, Uwa and his friends had driven away. They laid my mother’s body on the bed, covered her body with clothes and she looked like she was sleeping. “I still can’t believe my mother is gone. She was healthy before she left home for Uwa’s place.





I want police to investigate the matter properly.” Esther, Vincent’s cousin, explained that immediately she got to her sister’s house, she discovered Vincent’s boyfriend and his friends had brought her home, but had quickly left. She said: “I suspected something was wrong. My suspicion was confirmed as soon as I entered my sister’s room. I found her lifeless body covered with clothes. I thought she was sleeping. I raised the alarm, which attracted her neighbours. We went straight to the police station to report what had happened.”





When Uwa was eventually arrested, he told the police that the deceased came to his house on Sunday, but by Thursday, started complaining about stomach pains. She asked him to take her to her home. Uwa said: “As at the time I took her home, she was still alive, but unconscious. I love her. We have been together for about three years now. I didn’t use her for ritual.





She only came to visit me, and we made love that Sunday till Thursday morning, before she started complaining of stomach pain. She then asked me to take her home. She was still unconscious when I brought home. I regret dumping her body. I followed her instruction; she told me to take her home, that she would be fine.”





The remains of Vincent have been deposited at the mortuary in Badagry General Hospital. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Oti Chike, said that Uwa and two women who assisted him to take Vincent’s body home were arrested on Friday night. He said: “The suspect admitted that the deceased came to his house on Sunday and slept over and in the morning she started complaining of stomach pains. She asked him to take her home. He said as at the time he took her home, she was still alive, but unconscious. “Investigation is still ongoing. The suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.”

