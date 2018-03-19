Why Tinubu Won't Be Able To Reconcile Aggrieved APC Members - Shehu Sani

Published:

Senator Shehu Sani (APC/Kaduna Central) has insinuated that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed of the ruling All Progressives Congress may not be able to Reconcile aggrieved party members.









During an interview with Fresh FM, Ibadan, over the weekend, Sani said in spite of the reconciliatory move being carried out by a chieftain of the party Bola Tinubu, there was still a civil and cold war.









Sani said, "He (Tinubu) was given the task of bringing peace between Arab and Israeli.”On the controversy surrounding senators salaries, Sani said: “The National Assembly is made up of distinguished personalities: doctors, lawyers, engineers, academics and all who made it in life.









"But because of this culture of secrecy and silence, people who found themselves in the National Assembly are criminalised and stigmatised.“The dome of the National Assembly is being seen to house people of questionable character and integrity. "So, what I did was to rescue the honour and credibility of the National Assembly by removing the veil secrecy to bring it once and for all to an end.”

