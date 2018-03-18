Why Senator Mamora, Rejected Buharis Appointment

Published:





A former lawmaker, Senator Olurunnimbe Mamora, has rejected his appointment as the Chairman of the Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre. Mamora, who was the Deputy Director General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation during the 2015 presidential election, was nominated for the job by the President.





However, it was learnt that during the inauguration of the board of the AIIC a few weeks ago, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the 2016 Ondo State governorship election, Mrs. Jumoke Ajasin Anifowoshe, was named the chairman. Ajasin Anifowose, who is the daughter of the first Governor of the old Ondo State, Adekunle Ajasin was sworn in by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammad Bello.





Investigations showed that the ex lawmaker rejected the appointment. A reliable source said that Mamora had met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and expressed his displeasure with the appointment. The source said Mamora, a former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker and senator who represented Lagos East senatorial district from 2003 to 2011, felt the appointment, which is the equivalent of a state parastatal, was not befitting.





He argued that people who never participated in the process that brought Buhari to power were occupying the front seats of government. The source added that Mamora was listed to be the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority in 2016 but was edged out by some powerful people in the system. The source added that Mamora was also nominated as an ambassador in late 2016 but his name was suddenly withdrawn for unknown reasons and was not even contacted before his name was dropped. Attempts to speak with Mamora proved abortive as repeated calls to his phone were not responded to while a text message sent to his mobile was not replied to as of press time.





Punch

