Why Nigeria Will Never Collapse – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said the country would not collapse as it has passed through its worst stage as a nation. Obasanjo said the country’s democracy is waxing strong but only need strong and committed leaders to become better. According to him, if Nigeria did not collapse during the civil war, it cannot do so now.





“I won’t and can’t say that (that Nigeria will collapse if Buhari is re-elected). There will be nothing that will make Nigeria collapse. When Nigeria did not collapse under a civil war, it won’t collapse now,” Obasanjo added.





“My faith and conviction about Nigeria is so strong that I don’t see the country either being dismembered or collapsing. The worst has passed on Nigeria. Once we were able to survive the civil war, once we were able to survive (Sani) Abacha, nothing can be worst than those two.





“And our democracy is waxing strong. Although there are a few things we need to get right.





He added that, “As far as I am concerned, the worst is over. What remains is for all of us and for our leadership to show good faith and commitment to do what is right. Then Nigeria will grow from strength to strength.





“I regard those as aberrations and they will pass away. Such aberrations will pass away with the regime that bring them. Don’t forget that Abacha did more than that.





“Of course Abacha’s regime was not a democracy, it was a military dictatorship. If we survived that, then we will survive any shenanigan against democracy. That’s the greatest advantage of democracy.”

