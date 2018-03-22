Why I Killed My Landlord And Buried Him In A Shallow Grave - Tenant

Published:

Police in Niger state have arrested one Maaruf Sarki for allegedly killing and burying his landlord in a shallow grave in Kontagora area of the state.





CKN News gathered that the suspect fled to Sokoto after committing the crime but was apprehended by police detectives. Sarki, it was further learned, also stole N1.7m from the deceased, including an unregistered Honda car.





According to the police, Sarki killed and buried his landlord, Tasiu Shittu, in a grave inside a rented apartment. Spokesman of the police in the state Mohammad Abubakar paraded Sarki along with 11 suspected kidnappers and robbery suspects.





"I used local medicine to kill the man and buried him inside the house that I rented from him,” the suspect said.“I was hired to kill him by one of his business associates. I regret the action.”

Share This