Why I Did Not Attend APC’s Caucus Meeting - Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has revealed why he failed to attend the national caucus meeting of his party presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking through his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos state governor stated that his failure to be at the Presidential Villa for the meeting is not worth any fuss.





Rahman Revealed that: “Yesterday, a group of younger ones put together a programme for him where they were talking about their impression of him as a leader, as a motivator. You needed to be there; it was so inspiring. You know these younger ones were talking about what they feel Asiwaju stands for. What they think about Asiwaju. I think that was what kept him away from Abuja. He couldn’t be in Lagos at that event and be in Abuja at the same time.”





When pressed on why his principal would sacrifice APC caucus meeting for an event put together in celebration of his birthday, he said: “I did not tell you these young ones came to visit him. They organized a programme in celebration of his birthday. I think was only fit and proper that he honoured them (with his presence) the way they honoured him too. You needed to be there. He was the celebrant and everything was around him too.





“So, I do not know why you would think that is not equally important as well. Don’t also forget that the caucus meeting he did not attend is an advisory body. The caucus is an advisory body. So that he did not attend the caucus meeting should not be a thing that we will make a lot of noise about,” Raman said.





Source: Raypower Fm

