Why Buhari Has Not Declared For 2019 - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has not declared interest in running for the 2019 because his opponents would use it to sabotage his efforts, says the presidency. This was contained in a statement by the Femi Adesina, media aide to Buhari, released on Sunday.









"You know the peculiarity of Nigeria particularly now. If the president speaks too early, it’s a problem. There is a lot of sabotage in the country,” the statement added.“You have also heard so many have said don’t run. Because they know that if the president runs, others people should just run a way because they don’t have the foggiest chance in hell to beat him. So, they want to discourage him from running.”









In addition, it added that, “Now, if he tells you ‘I’m going to run,’ and elections are still one year away, it gives them one year to sabotage the entire country from all fronts politically, socially, economically they would throw everything at him just to dissuade him from running.









"So, when you know that, why then do you speak early? I think it makes a lot of sense for you then to keep things close to your chest till it is time for you to then say, ‘ok, I’m running’ by which time they can do less damage.”

