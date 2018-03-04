Why APC Is Scared To Hold Convention - Babangida Aliyu

Published:

A former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, on Saturday, accused the All Progressives Congress of being scared to hold its national convention. Addressing journalists after the Peoples Democratic Party Niger East Senatorial District meeting at Paikoro in Niger State, Aliyu said despite its challenges, the PDP had been able to hold its national convention. He challenged the APC to do the same.





The former governor said, "Two and a half years after they came into power, the APC is becoming scared of its shadow. They have become too afraid to hold a convention after the first convention they had that brought in the executives. Fear is the reason why the APC is unable to hold its convention”He said the PDP would take over in 2019, adding that "the people now understand the difference between both parties”





Aliyu stated that it would be easy for the PDP to take over in Niger State as the people had seen that the government of the PDP was much better than any other government in the state. "Twenty nineteen will be the year of the PDP. We will not deceive the people; we will ensure that the people are given their right. We will ensure that no Nigerlite lacks food on his table. The PDP remains strong in Niger State" he said.





The Niger State PDP Chairman, Tanko Beji, highlighted the importance of permanent voter cards and advised members that had not registered to do so before it was late. Beji said, "It is with the PVC that we can think of outweighing the party in power. The PVC is very important. Please, go and register so that we can change the change”

