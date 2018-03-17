Why 2019 Elections Can Never Be Rigged - Ekweremadu

Published:

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has assured that the 2019 general elections would not be rigged with the vigilance of Nigerian youths. Ekweremadu stated this when he received the national, zonal and state youth leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).









In a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, he assured the youths that the National Assembly caucus of the PDP would not be intimidated from holding the government accountable. Ekweremadu said: “Nobody should be deceived that they will rig elections in 2019. The international community will also be watching; and like the late Sam Mbakwe said, "If you are awake, the rat will never take your fish.’ So if we shine our eyes, nobody will rig us out.









"I’m sure some of you are now conversant with the misrepresentation of my statement on the floor of the senate last week where I cautioned against brigandage, impunity and thuggery; and I said as leaders and politicians, we must do the correct thing before we endanger our democracy. That was what I said.“Never bother about their propaganda. We will continue to speak the truth. We will continue to defend our democracy and urge our leaders to always do the right thing.”

