What Nigerians Must Do To Overcome Problems - Babangida

Former head of state General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) has reiterated his call on Nigerians to put aside all their differences to sustain the country’s unity. The former Nigerian leader’s message was delivered on Thursday by ex-Minister of Communications Major-General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd) at the launch of a book "In the belly of vultures,” written by veteran journalist Tola Adeniyi.



Adeniyi is a former Managing Director of Daily Times of Nigeria. In his remarks, Adeniyi said that a united Nigeria would enable Nigerians the chance to discuss challenges and possible solutions to the country’s problems.“All Nigerians must not lose the ability to discuss national issues calmly and respectfully regardless of party affiliations and other differences,” he said.



"We must come together as a unified entity to solve our collective problems. Therefore, we must not allow hate speeches and fake news destroy the fabrics of our national cohesion.”

