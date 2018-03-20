We Will Reclaim Ekiti From PDP In July Guber Election....Oyegun

Published:

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie Oyegun has said the party would win the 2018 governorship poll in Ekiti state.









Oyegun noted this on Monday during the party’s membership drive in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari would not interfere in the July 14 election in the state.









"I am happy with APC in Ekiti with the level of mobilization from our aspirants,” Oyegun added.“You have shown that you are desirous to join the progressive fold. We didn’t choose Ekiti for the flag off of this programme by accident.









"We must know that Ekiti is facing one of the most important elections in our history. God has put the victory on our laps, he has put it in our hands and we must not lose it.”









He added that, "We at the national headquarters have decided that this election is one that we will work hard, leave no stone unturned, because to us is a must-win election.









"As you know, President Buhari won’t alter or compromise the outcome of the election, this shows Ekiti will have a free and fair election, so we must be united and work hard to achieve victory together.









"Though we are in power at the centre, that doesn’t mean that we should not work hard. President Muhahmmadu Buhari as you know him, will not rigour compromise or subvert the will of the electorate. So, we must work hard to deserve the victory that will come to us.”

