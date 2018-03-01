We Will Not Remove EFCC Chairman.. Osinbajo

Published:

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is “going nowhere”.The senate has demanded the replacement of the anti-graft czar who failed its screening on two separate occasions but the presidency has allowed Magu to carry on with his job.But speaking when he hosted select media organisations, including at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Thursday, Osinbajo said Magu has not committed any offence“Magu is going nowhere. Seriously, what offence has this man committed?” he asked.“I have known him personally right from the time of the very first chairman of the commission till now, he is a very dedicated, trustworthy gentleman. Don’t forget he is also the most senior official of the EFCC.”Osibanjo said the executive would not be stampeded over the matter of the EFCC chairman.