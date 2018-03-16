We Will No Longer Address You As Honourable Minister - Reps Tells Fayemi

Published:

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved that having passed a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, it would no longer address him with the title of honorable minister.”According to the lawmakers, passing a vote of no confidence in a minister was enough grounds for the President to sack him as its obtainable in other climes, adding that the House did not need to stress it.









The House in a resolution in Abuja, observed that Fayemi’s decision to engage PricewaterhouseCoopers, a “globally discredited” firm, to conduct a technical audit on Ajaokuta Steel Company, meant that he was bent on concessioning the firm. To stop Fayemi, the House proposed to amend the Privatisation Act immediately by removing ASC from the list of public assets in the schedule that can be privatised or concessioned by the Federal Government.









The House also sought to further amend the Act by removing the powers of the National Council on Privatisation as the authority to decide on which firms should be on the schedule

