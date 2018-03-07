We Will Drag You To Court If You Fail To Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths Tells Atiku

Published:

The Turaki Vanguard Youths and Women Mobilization Group have vowed to sue Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar if he fails to contest for the 2019 Presidency.





Speaking to newsmen in Kaduna, national chairman of the groups, Zachariah Diwong said Atiku should run for Presidency because he is the only credible candidate from the North-East.





He explained that the former vice present is the most youths friendly leader that has mentored Nigerian youth over the years.





Diwong said: “Atiku Abubakar is a tested and trusted individual who has the capacity to transform Nigeria better than what it is today.





“Nobody from the North Eastern Nigeria is most qualify than the former Vice President. He is the man that knows Nigeria. The man who has been in the policy making of Nigeria. A philanthropist.





“For these reasons and many more, we the Youth from the Northwest hereby endorsed Atiku Abubakar for presidency come 2019 and failure to contest, legal actions will be taken.”

