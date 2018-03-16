We Know Someone Who Can Stop Benue Killings – Pastor. Adeboye

Published:

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said only God can stop the incessant killings by Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria. The revered cleric and his wife, Folu, visited Benue on Friday to sympathise with Governor Samuel Ortom over the attacks.





Pastor Adeboye said he had felt every pain the people of the state felt, saying he wept when he saw the people weeping. “Of course, no man of God will see a mass burial anywhere and not feel the pains of the people affected,” he said.





“We want these killings to stop. Happily, we know someone who can stop it. “He is the almighty God, He does not fail or compromise, He is the God of all. “We will continue to call on Him to fight this battle and you can be assured that victory will be certain.”

