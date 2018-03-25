We Have No Reason To Panick Over Obasanjo’s Coalition – APC

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party has no reason to worry over unsubstantiated claims by the opposition that there is a growing coalition against the ruling party ahead of the 2019 election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi told Saturday Punch that the party’s major preoccupation now was to build and strengthen itself ahead of the polls.

He said, “We have not seen the people in this coalition you are talking about. Yes, democracy is about the number. It is also about the calibre of people joining the coalition. What are we losing as a party?

"These millions that they claim have joined the coalition, are they members of the APC? If they are not members of the APC, we have no reason to worry but to continue to work on building our party.

"It is the people that make a movement and a party, one individual can be as significant as a hundred people. We will like to see the calibre of people that are in this movement; if we know then we may have reason to begin to say, oh, we are in trouble.

"But as far as we are concerned, we have not seen any member of our great party that has said he is a member of the coalition. Our concern now is to continue to build and strengthen our party and withstand whatever they are doing. We are not fretting, there is no need for us to panic over a non-existent threat.”

