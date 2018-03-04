We Are Not Leaving PDP - Orubebe, Mike Oghiadomhe

Published:

Former Minister of Niger Delta, Godsday Orubebe, and a former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr . Mike Oghiadomhe, have denied leaving the PDP. The spokesperson for Orubebe, Mr. Gbenga Giwa, said in an electronic mail to the media that while Orubebe could not begrudge people for defecting to any party for whatever reasons, the former minister still remained a member of the PDP.





Also, in a statement he personally signed and sent to journalist, Oghiadomhe said it was wicked for anyone to associate him with the SDP. He said, "For the record, l was never part of any group where a decision was made to dump PDP for SDP. To my great party, the PDP and millions of our members, no one has my mandate to determine or link my name to any political party without my written consent.





"Whoever must have affiliated my name to any political party other than the PDP does not have my mandate and this should be regarded as the handiwork of mischief makers. My membership and loyalty are to the PDP alone which is my party of choice since its formation”





Recall, that report had surfaced online yesterday, where it was alleged that top PDP Chieftains, Professor Jerry Gana, Tunde Adeniran, Godsday Orubebe and many others were planning to break out of opposition party, People's Democratic Party, PDP.

