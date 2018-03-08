USA Air War College Visits NCC

Published:

A delegation from the United States of America Air War College paid a courtesy call to the Nigerian Communications Commission; the purpose of the visit is to familiarize with the workings of the Commission and identify areas of collaboration and partnership.The delegation was received by Tony Ojobo, Director Public Affairs Department and some staff of the Commission on behalf of Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of NCC.Bashir Idris, Director Project Department at NCC presented a paper to the delegation on the oversight functions of the Commission, highlighting and emphasizing the key focus areas of the Commission which include the NCC's 8-Point Agenda and how it is tied to the Strategic Management Plan 2013-2018 of the Commission, the Vision, Mission statements as well as core values and guiding principles of the Commission, following which the floor was open for questions and further deliberations.Josephine Amuwa, Director Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis spoke on the growth and development of the industry and its contribution to GDP; Haru Alhassan, Director New Media and Information Security Department spoke on Cyber crimes, threats and NCC’s efforts at combating these ills and providing cyber security while Austin Nwaulune, Director Spectrum Administration gave a talk on spectrum allocation, bandwidth and role of ITU.Tony Ojobo, Director Public Affairs Department gave an in-depth and extensive talk on the challenges facing the industry ranging from Right of Way, Inadequate power supply, vandalization of telecoms Infrastructure and forex and how these impact QoS. Furthermore, Ojobo spoke on SIM registration and its security implications, Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) and its mandate of ensuring services reach unserved and underserved areas to ensure universal service and access and, the Commission’s openness to international, national partnership and collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the industry as well as creating enabling environment for foreign direct investment influx.Ojobo promised to convey the discussions of the visit as well as the plaque of honour to Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, the EVC/ CEO of NCC.