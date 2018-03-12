US Secretary Of State Tillerson Meets Buhari At Aso Rock

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started shortly after Tillerson’s arrival at the State House, Abuja around 4.07 p.m.



The top U.S. diplomat is expected to grant press interview immediately after meeting with President Buhari before departing Nigeria for Washington later today. Analysts believed that Tillerson and Buhari are expected to discuss counter terrorism efforts and humanitarian issues in Nigeria’s Northeast and the Lake Chad basin.



He is also scheduled to meet with U.S. Embassy personnel and participate in events related to U.S. government-supported activities. Tillerson, who has been on a five-day working tour of some African countries, had visited Nairobi and Kenya on Friday.

