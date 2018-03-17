UN Deputy Secretary To Visit Nigeria

Published:

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will be in Nigeria on March 23 where she is expected to hold talks with President Muhammadu Buhari.





“On 23 March, she will travel to Nigeria for consultations with senior Government officials and other stakeholders in Lagos and Abuja,” the UN said.





In addition, the UN deputy chief would be in Switzerland, Liberia, Czech Republic and Mauritania, during the official visits.









Mohammed will leave New York over the weekend for Geneva, to take part in the meeting of the International Labour Organisation Governing Board and the World Summit for Information Society Forum.





Also, Mohammed would also have consultations with UN entities on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

