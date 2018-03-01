UN Condemns Abduction Of Dapchi Schoolgirls, Call For Immediate Release

Published:

The United Nations has condemned the abduction of 110 schoolgirls of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists. The Secretary General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mr. Stephane Dujarric, strongly condemns the abduction and attack. Guterres said he was gravely concerned over the situation of the missing girls abducted during an attack on their school in Dapch, Yobe state, on February 19.





The Secretary General called for the immediate and unconditional release of all missing girls and their safe return to their families. The UN chief urged the Nigerian authorities to swiftly bring those responsible for this dastardly act to justice. Guterres reiterated the solidarity and support of the UN to Nigerian Government and other affected countries in the region in their fight against terrorism and violent extremism.





The UN had earlier described the abduction as “another horrific incident where young women and girls are targeted by terror groups”"And we very much hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, and just as importantly, that the girls will be found and returned to safety. "I think the fact that these young women were abducted in an educational setting, where they should feel safe, just adds to the horror of the story".

Share This