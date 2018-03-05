Tunde Bakare Blasts Muhammadu Buhari,Says Buhari Borrowed N11tn In 3 Years

Published:

Share This

The leader of the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that he cannot understand what President Muhammadu Buhari and other governors were doing at the wedding Fatiha of Idris Abiola Ajimobi son of Governors Isiaka Ajimobi and Fatima Umar Ganduje daughter of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Kano on Saturday when when other peoples’ daughters are in captivity. Recalled that on Feb. 19, 110 students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, were abducted by the suspected insurgents.Pastor Bakare speaking at on Sunday service in his church in Lagos further said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 16 years its spent in government borrowed N6 trillion but the All Progresive Congress (APC) just in three years has borrowed N11 trillion.He said: “Forgive my ill-mannerism, but I could not comprehend why a governor will celebrate the wedding of his daughter, and another governor of his son, on the front pages of newspapers, flashing it before our eyes, when other peoples’ daughters are in captivity,” “If any of them had lost a daughter in that captivity, would they celebrate that way? I know the Bible says rejoice with them that rejoice, but I do not know what the president of Nigeria was doing there.“And somebody came to say, let me explain to you, it is Islamic tradition, before this time, about January, they had agreed, that he (Buhari) will be the one to give the bride away and (Bola) Tinubu will be the one to pay the dowry, and present the son, and they agreed long before now. “I looked at him and said the president of Nigeria wanted to come to my daughter’s wedding, and I said to him, sir, don’t come. That is beneath your office. Face the work of the state and keep serving.“And 22 governors showed up to mark register, when 110 daughters of citizens of your nation were captured by Boko Haram that you said you have already technically defeated?“It just shows how insensitive our leaders are. We have gotten to a stage that our president has become a king and a monarch.That his son who rode his pleasurable bike that almost claimed his life, will be returning from an overseas trip, where he had received special healthcare that Nigerians cannot afford, that it took a whole minister of state to go and welcome him, because he has no job.”“If you truly know the truth, you will weep, if you know how much we are owing as a nation, you will weep. For 16 years of PDP they borrowed N6 trillion, for three years of APC, they borrowed N11 trillion. “And they are not going to pay the debt. You and I, and our children, and our children’s children will pay the debt, unless they write them off again.”