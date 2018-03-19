Top Miyetti Allah Officer's Identity Card Found At Scene Of Plateau Massacre

Published:

An identity card belonging to a member of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has been allegedly found at a scene of an attack in Plateau state. The ID card belongs to the association’s deputy chairman in Bassa local government area of the state, Zakariya Ya’u Idris, according to police.









The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) claimed the document was recovered at a scene where some persons were recently killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The President of IDA and former member, Plateau State House of Assembly, Sunday Abdu, said, "The identity card was seen at the scene of an attack where people were killed.









"The issue of identity cards is a small matter. We also recovered telephone handsets.“We have reported the matter to the Police and the items have been taken for investigation.” Meanwhile, the chairman of the cattle breeders in Plateau, Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi, has refuted the claim.









He said, “The owner of the ID card is the deputy chairman of MACBAN in Bassa LGA. He was chased out of his own house.“He left this document inside his own house, and they entered and picked it and then went away with it. The man was running for his life.









The incident happened on Wednesday morning. You know, they were attacked very early in the morning before 6:00am. He was in the mosque when they were attacked and he was unable to return to his house.“That was how they picked the documents, including the certificates of his children, indigene’s certificates of his wife and children, his (MACBAN) identity card, vehicle documents and other personal items.“He has reported to the Police and the report has been documented,”









Source: Punch

