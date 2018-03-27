Too Late For PDP To Ask For Forgiveness – UPP

Published:

The National Chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chekwas Okorie, has stated that it was too late for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ask for forgiveness from Nigerians.





The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, had apologised to Nigerians over the mistake of the party when it held power. Okorie said that Nigerians had no choice when it voted the PDP out because allowing the party to continue in power would have been disastrous.





The UPP chairman explained that while the PDP was bad news, the APC was poisonous. Okorie said: “I would just ask Nigerians to listen to Oby Ezekwesili; I think she is the one that is seeing correctly. She is leading the right crusade with her red-card movement where the PDP and the APC are being shown the red card and told not to come back.





“It was a disaster to have voted Buhari in, but at the time that he came in, Nigerians had no choice, they had very little options because to allow the PDP to continue in office would have been disastrous. “I believe that if we had not voted them out, this country would have gone under. Sixteen years of misrule and unprecedented corruption is not something that any sensible person would want to return to.





“It is wishful thinking on the part of the PDP to think that Nigerians are so gullible and so forgetful as to return them to power shortly after they messed the lives of everybody up. “Nigerians should look for more credible options instead of putting power in the hands of one party that immediately becomes dictatorial upon assumption of office and rode roughshod over citizens.”

Share This