Tiwa Savage’s Marriage Allegedly Hit The Rock The Second Time

Mavin Records Queen Tiwa Savage is reportedly to have separated again from her husband, Teebillz Balogun, following previous misunderstandings. In 2016, the singer and her husband fell apart after he threatened to end his life at the Ikoyi link bridge, while revealing dirty details about their marriage.





It appears all efforts to bring the couple back together was futile. A close source to the family alleged that the fight which appeared to have been shoved beneath the carpet resurfaced recently causing the staggering marriage to hit the rocks again. The source revealed further that they will be walking away for good after completing the divorce proceeding.





The “Ma Lo” singer and her reportedly estranged husband are not following each other on Instagram. According to the source, the last time Teebillz was live on Instagram was in November 17, 2017, since he quietly relocated to the United States to complete his divorce from the singer. It is, however, unconfirmed if they have completed their divorce process.





Tiwa and her husband, Tee Billz, tied the knot four years ago in a lavish wedding which held in Dubai. Tee Billz who was already a father of three children, welcomed a baby boy, Jamil Balogun with the songstress in 2015.

