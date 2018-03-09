Tinubu Kicks Against Oyegun’s Tenure Extension

Published:

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has rejected the one year tenure extension given to the John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC) by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party. The former Lagos state governor claimed that the tenure extension violates the constitution of Nigeria and the party. He made this known through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Tunde Rahman.





Speaking with Independent, Rahman said Tinubu did not in any way support the extension of the tenure of the NWC because it was against Nigeria’s and APC’s constitution. He said: “I don’t know if Asiwaju Tinubu was privy to the meeting or whether he was consulted or not before the decision was reached. “But I do know that he has always spoken in support of doing things constitutionally.





“Did the so-called elongation of tenure of the party executives follow the country’s constitution, and even the APC’s constitution? “Section 223 of the 1999 constitution talks about election of executives of political parties periodically. “And the section further explains that the election of the party executives will be deemed to be periodical if done every four years.





“What is the fear of those behind the elongation? The executives can contest for re-election and if they are re-elected, so be it. “No one can deny them that right, but why circumvent due process? Why thwart constitutional process? “Asiwaju Tinubu would wish that due constitutional process was followed because that’s what has always made the difference between the APC and the other parties.”

