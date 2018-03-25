Three Charged For Fraud In Benin

Published:

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, March 22, 2018 secured the conviction of Adesuyi John aka Jimoh Shaka at the Federal High Court Benin City, on a two count charge bordering on obtaining by fraudulent means.John on or about the 28th of August, 2017 in Igarra within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did by means of fraudulent trick, obtained the sum of Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N300,000.00) from one Mr Ofoezie Gilbert and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 421 of the criminal code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, C39, 2006 and punishable under the same Act.The convict upon arraignment pleaded guilty to a two count brought against him by the EFCC. The defence counsel, Moses I. Oriazowanlan pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercies as the defendant was a first time offender. He said his client opted for a plea bargain in order not to waste time and resources. He said he has also admonished his client to embrace hardwork and learn to make money legitimately.The presiding judge, Justice P. I. Ajoku, asked the prosecution's counsel, Moses Arumemi, if the defendant had made restitution to the victim of his fraudulent trick, and the prosecution counsel answered in the affirmative. Justice Ajoku accordingly sentenced and convicted the defendant on the two counts. The convict was sentenced to one month imprisonment on each of the count. The sentences are to run concurrently.In the same vein, the Benin Zonal Office also secured the convictions of Godwin Oye Daniel, aka. Mirabel Smith Adeleke and Omotayo Abiodun aka Ibrahim Gracious at the Federal High Court Benin City, Edo State.The duo upon arraignment pleaded guilty to the two count charge of obtaining by fraudulent trick. Justice Ajoku based on the plea of the defence counsel to temper justice with mercies, sentenced the duo to one month imprisonment each.