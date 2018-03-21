There Will Be No Nigeria, Without The North - Arewa Forum

Published:

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the country cannot survive if the North were to leave, as it called on its leaders to save the region from the negative narrative. This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the ACF Ibrahim Coomassie.





He made this comment when the leadership of the Northern women socio-cultural organisation, Jam’iyya Matan Arewa (JMA), visited ACF’s Secretariat. According to him, “We all know that without the North, Nigeria can never survive. We still stand by it. But now is the time to walk the talk in the interest of our people.





"Chibok girls are still missing. Now it has gone to Dapchi in Yobe State, what happened? Are we always going to be the victims?“Boko Haram, see what they did to the Northeast. They have spread over to the North-central and even to the southern part of the country.





"Should we continue to be regarded on the negative side? No. We are leaders in our own right and we must exercise this responsibility for our people“Whenever there is crisis, women and children are always the major victims. Enough is enough. We are proud that you have come forward to meet us to discuss this issue.”

