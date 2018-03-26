TBoss Father Places Heavy Curse On Ex-BBnaija Future Husband

Published:





Vincent Idowu, father to 2017 housemate in Big Brother Naija reality show TBoss has placed a heavy curse on her and her siblings. TBoss dad who recently remarried another woman in Edo state in the absence of his children, placed this curse after he was bashed for remarrying.

Cyber bullies called him a “roasted goat” among other insults before bashing him for not inviting his children to the wedding. An apparently upset Vincent, took to his social media handle to react to the insult as well as place heavy curses on his children.

He wrote, “When destiny smiles on someone, he forgets that there is life elsewhere. If I look like a roasted goat on my wedding day, that’s cool but that writer will soon become a resident of a sub city where people with severed limbs, broken bones, amputations, stinking blind and lame reside. THIS IS A PROMISE.



"I live a humble, private life and did not intimate TBoss or any of her siblings of my plan to remarry in accordance with my tradition/custom. Furthermore, I did not make public or post anything about my marriage.“I am starting a new beginning and clearing the slate of all the wrong decisions I made in my life. I just want to forget Tokunbor (TBoss) and her siblings and start life afresh for all its worth.

"I and wherever Tboss and any of her siblings gets married, it shall be without my blessings and woe unto the man or the woman who marries any of them.“So shall it be by the power vested on me by God Almighty.”



