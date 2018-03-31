Taraba Police Kill Five Suspected Kidnappers

Published:





The Police in Taraba said they have killed five suspected kidnappers in Garba-Chede, Gassol Local Government Area of the state. The Spokesman of the command, ASP David Misal, made this known at a news conference on Saturday in Jalingo.



Misal said that the suspects were shot dead by the police in an exchange of gunfire following a failed attempt to kidnap one Alhaji Yakubu Atiku, a resident of the area.



"The operatives attached to Bali Division on March 30 at 2300 hrs engaged a group of armed men suspected to be kidnappers and armed robbers. "The hoodlums on the same date invaded the residence of one Alhaji Yakubu Atiku of Garba-Chede in an attempt to kidnap him.



"The report was received with swift reaction from our operatives which led to an exchange of fire from both sides. "With the superior fire power of our gallant officers , five members of the gang were shot dead while others escaped with bullet wounds,” he said.



The spokesman said one AK 47 rifle, one pump action, two single barrel guns, 16 cartridges, three expended 7.62 mm ammunition, two expended cartridges and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects.



He assured that the police would leave no stone unturned until they reduced the nefarious acts of kidnapping and armed robbery to the barest minimum as directed by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr David Akinremi.



Misal appealed to members of the public to always report criminal acts to the police for effective service delivery.





Source: NAN

