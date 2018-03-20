Stop Killer Herdsmen Before Innocent Nigerians Are Wiped Out - CAN Urges Buhari

Published:

The Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the federal government to urgently curtail the incessant killings by suspected herdsmen in the country.





Chairman of the religious body Rev. Yakubu Pam, who made this known in a statement on Monday, condemned the recent killings in Plateau, calling the attacks unacceptable.





“I condemn the wanton destruction of lives and property of the rural people of Plateau state in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa and Daffo Districts of Bokkos Local Government Area,” the statement read.





“The development in Plateau, in the last one week, is unacceptable and should be condemned by those who love and cherish peace on the Plateau.





“We have had similar episodes in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other communities in the North. Something urgent should be done before the people are wiped out.”

