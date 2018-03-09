Stop Kidnapping Our Daughters - Aisha Buhari Tells Boko Haram

Published:





Aisha Buhari has called on abductors of women and girls in Nigeria to desist from the harmful practice. Buhari was speaking during an event to mark the 2018 International Women’s Day, on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the National Centre for Women Development, Abuja.





The president’s wife observed that for Nigeria, the day must be marked with a difference considering the sad incidence of the abduction of girls, especially the case of Chibok and Dapchi.





"As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the parents at this time, it is my sincere hope that efforts by government will soon lead to their release,” She said. Buhari introduced a local theme tagged “Leave our daughters alone.”She also called on wives of governors to advocate the campaign in their various states.

