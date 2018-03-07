Stop Complaining, Fix Nigeria’s Problems – Oshiomhole Slams Buhari

Published:

Former Governor of Edo state Adams Oshimhole, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to stop complaining and fix the problems facing Nigeria. The former labour leader made the call while speaking at the 26th Convocation Lecture of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).





He also urged the federal government to handover refineries to competent private investors who would manage and run them instead of subsidising petroleum products. Oshiomhole said: “Rather than to lament and agonize, what we need do is to organize and tackle those things that have brought us down as a nation.





“As Nigerians we must recognise the problems confronting the country so as to diagnose and prescribe solutions to fix them. “The responsibility of leaders is so fix the country rather than join the citizens to lament.





“When one notices that an environment is oppressive, what is expected of the victim is not to sit down to lament but to devise a way out of the problem.”

