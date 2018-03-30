Some Group Of People Plotting To Disrupt 2019 Elections – Security Chiefs

Published:





Heads of security agencies in Nigeria have raised the alarm over alleged plot by some groups to disrupt the country’s 2019 general election, the presidency has said.“The security chieftains expressed the particular worry that there are groups in the country with evil designs to disrupt the processes leading to the 2019 general election in the hope of creating a stalemate,” President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu said in a statement.

CKN News learned that the security chiefs made this known during an interactive session they had with some media owners and senior journalists in Abuja. Those who addressed the media practitioners were the Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin.

"They warned the media against the activities of some unregistered groups that have lately been active in trying to undermine critical institutions such as the law-enforcement agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission,” Shehu added.

"The security heads also called for closer cooperation from the media to prevent terrorists and radical ideologies directed from abroad from undermining the ongoing efforts to restore security in parts of the country facing the challenges of terrorism, economic sabotage, criminality, farmers-herdsmen’s clashes and the spread of illegal weapons.”

