Six Killed, Others Injured In Kaduna Attack

Four people are also reported injured in the attack on the people of Bakin Kogi, Kanikon Chiefdom in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.





This was disclosed by the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Mukhtar.





According to him, of the six people reported dead, four were male and two females.





“There was attack at a mining site in the Bakin Kogi area in the early hours of today(Thursday, March 29, 2018) where six persons were killed by some gunmen; four males and two females.





“A combined team of the police and the military are currently on a manhunt for the perpetrators.





“We will not leave any stone unturned until the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to book,” he said.

