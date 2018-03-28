Senate To Debate T Y Danjuma's Call To Arm Statement Today

Published:

The Senate says it will on Wednesday debate on the statement made by the former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd) on the killings in the country. Danjuma, who spoke at the convocation of Taraba State University on Saturday, urged Nigerians to rise up and defend themselves in the face of unabating killings across the country.





The elderststesman also accused the military of complicity in the killings, especially in Taraba, where he said that the herdsmen were being aided in killing innocent citizens. The Senate’s decision followed a Point-of-Order raised by Sen. Yusuf Yusuf (APC-Taraba) at plenary on Tuesday.





Yusuf indicated that Danjuma raised fundamental issues that should be debated and investigated by the Senate. However, as Yusuf’s submission was being discussed, it matter turned controversial when it was put to voice vote by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. There was initial confusion as to where the voting favoured, but Saraki ruled in favour of the "ayes". According to him, the matter would be debated on Wednesday.

