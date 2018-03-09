Senate Summons Army Chief, Police Boss Over Dapchi School Girls Abduction

Published:

The Senate has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, LT General Tukur Buratai, and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state.





Both security chiefs are expected to appear before the Joint Committee on Security and Intelligence as well as Police Affairs. They are to brief lawmakers on the actual situation of the kidnap, and their strategies to rescue the girls.





The girls have not been accounted for since February 19, 2018. Boko Haram is believed to have abducted the girls from their Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi.

