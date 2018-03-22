Senate Confirms Five CBN Nominees, Rejects One

Published:

The senate on Thursday confirmed five nominees of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), rejecting Asheikh Maidudgu.





Those confirmed are Aisha Ahmad and Edward Lametek as deputy governors and Adeola Adenikinju, Aliyu Sanusi and Robert Asogwa.





The nominees were confirmed after Rafiu Ibrahim, chairman senate committee on banking, insurance and financial institutions, presented a report at the red chamber.





The Senate had initially refused to confirm the nominees, stalling the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the apex bank in January and March.





They had said the only condition to confirm nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari is for the federal government to sack Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

