Security Chiefs Brief Press On Buhari's Proposed Visit To Lagos On Thursday

Published:

Share This

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, EDGAL IMOHIMI BRIEFS PRESS ON PRESIDENT BUHARI’S VISIT TO LAGOS AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ALAUSA, IKEJALagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi (3rd left), addressing journalists on President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the State on Thursday, at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.With him: General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Olawale Musa (left); Lagos State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Hyginus Omeje (2nd left); Commander, Nigerian Navy Beecroft, Commodore Okon Eyo (3rd right); Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Tajudeen Balogun (2nd right) and General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu (right).