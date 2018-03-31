Secondus To Drag FG To Court Over Inclusion Of Name In Looter’s List

Published:

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has challenged the federal government to be ready to prove that he collected N200m from the purse of the National Security Adviser (NSA). The federal government on Thursday named Secondus, founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, among those who allegedly looted Nigeria’s treasury.





Secondus, who made this known in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, on Friday in Abuja, said that his attention was drawn to a press conference addressed by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in Lagos claiming that he (Secondus) collected N200m from the office of the former NSA.





The PDP leader noted that Mohammed should be ready to establish his allegations in court immediately. Secondus said that the agenda of the minister was to damage his reputation and distract him from serving PDP, adding that such agenda would fail woefully“For the purposes of some gullible public, Prince Secondus never collected any money from the NSA under any guise,” he said.

