Saraki, Dogara, Oyegun Absent At Bola Tinubu Colloquium

Senate President Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, were absent from the 10the Bola Tinubu Colloquium, which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos on Thursday. The colloquium is organised annually as part of events to mark the birthday of a national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and this year's event, which was held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, had the theme, “Investing in people.”





Other notable APC members absent were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi. It was not clear why all of them were absent at the event, but Oyegun is at the centre of a one year tenure elongation granted to the executive of the party at all levels, which Tinubu had openly opposed.





On Tuesday, during the 5 th National Executive Council meeting of the APC in Abuja, President Buhari also faulted the decision of the party's NEC to grant one year extension to the party executive, citing a breach of relevant sections of the party ’ s constitution, as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), as the basis for his opinion.





The President therefore asked the party's NEC to rescind its earlier decision so as not to give the opposition the grounds on which to reap from the crisis which is likely to result from the constitutional breaches. Tinubu had hailed Buhari's stance on the matter.

