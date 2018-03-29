Sacked SGF Babachir Lawal Pictured At Bola Tinubu’s Colloquium

Published:

Sacked former Secretary to the Governor of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal on Thursday attended the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium.





Babachir was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari following allegation of corruption levelled against him by the Senate.





What has turned to be a yearly colloquium is currently being held at the Eko Expo Hall of the Eko Hotel and Suites.





Among the dignitaries at the event, former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, the deputy national chairmen of the APC North, Senator Lawali Shuaibu and South, Eng. Segun Oni.





Also present are Gov. Umar Ganduje, Kano; Gov Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo; Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Barnabas Gemade, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, Aliko Dangote etc.

