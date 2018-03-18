Robbers Confession: We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Overpower Our Victims

Published:





Two suspected robbers, Yemi Adeyemi and Segun Ikudaisi, have revealed how they improvised sedative by mixing dusting powder with petrol to dispossess commercial motorcyclists of their motorbikes. It was reported that the suspects, who are members of a three-man robbery gang are currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, Ogun State.





According to the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, the suspects would board a commercial motorcycle, cover the rider’s nose with a handkerchief containing the powder mixed with petrol. Once their victim becomes tranquilised, they would disposess him of the motorbike. Luck ran out on the duo after they were intercepted by policemen during another operation a few days ago.





One of them, Ikudaisi, said: ”I have built a house. I was into trans-border smuggling activities between Benin Republic and Nigeria. I used to smuggle contraband like turkey and rice until I had a road accident following which I decided to join a robbery gang.”





The Nation

Share This