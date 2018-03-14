Rihanna Honours Nigerian Kid Dancers

Published:

Multiple award-winning Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty has honoured a group of Nigerian child dancers Dream Catchers “for making her day”. Dream Catchers is an Ikorodu-based kid dance group in Lagos, Nigeria.





Rihanna first acknowledged their dance in a video she posted on Instagram on Saturday, while celebrating her record breaking position as the female singer with the highest streaming on Apple Music.





On Tuesday, she posted a photo of the dancers to tell them how their dance “brought a pure joy to our spirits.”





She wrote, “awww my Lil squad…..I love YOU guys! I speak on behalf of the entire social media when I say this… you really brought a pure joy to our spirits just by seeing how happy you are when you dance! You personally made my day! Keep up the great work kids! ❤

