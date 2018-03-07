RESTRUCTURING: IPOB Threatens To Attack Ohanaeze Leaders

Published:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday warned the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo against organising any public event to discuss the issue of restructuring in the South East. IPOB warned that should any attempt is made at convening to discuss one-Nigeria or restructuring “what happened at the end of ECA event will be nothing compared to what shall become” of the apex Igbo socio-political organisation. A statement by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful maintained that leaders of the body have failed the region, describing Ohanaeze leaders as “Abuja errand boys,”









The statement reads reads, “We read with disdain the statement credited to an Ohaneze Ndigbo spokesperson regarding the events that up took place at the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) event in Enugu recently. What happened at the said event will be nothing compared to what shall become of Ohaneze Ndigbo should they attempt to convene any public meeting anywhere in Biafraland to discuss restructuring or how to keep Nigeria one. “The spontaneous disruption of the ECA event at Enugu, though regrettable, is what shall become of any gathering where compromised, washed-out politicians gather to sell out our people to their Hausa-Fulani masters from the north. What we want and are being killed for is referendum not restructuring; freedom not continued bondage in Nigeria.”

