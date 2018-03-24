Renown Prophet Samuel Abiara Marries Again At 75

Published:





Following the death of his wife, Christiana, founder of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worldwide, Prophet S.K Abiara, has remarried.

Abiara, who lost his wife of over 50 years, almost two years ago, tied the knot with Grace Ojewande on Thursday March 22.

CKN News News gathered that the cleric married Grace in his church at Agbala Itura, in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Grace is said to be in her 50s and is a native of Ifetedo area of Osun state.

The new bride was also learnt to be a level 16 officer at the Lagos State Ministry of Education and worships at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries. She has never been married.

The excited clergyman revealed at the wedding that his decision to remarry was influenced by his children and God’s directive.

He said, “My children, who are now grown-ups, held a meeting and concluded that I should get a new wife who will attend to my everyday needs at old age.

“After due consideration and having satisfied my conscience that my children’s suggestion was in conformity with the scriptures, I made up my mind to marry a new wife.

"The Bible established it that when a man loses his wife, he has the right to remarry. I am acting based on the directive of God and the advice of my children.”

